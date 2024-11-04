News of a tragic death in central Edinburgh sent the internet into a spin, with graphic photographs and videos being widely shared online.

Police later said a 74-year-old man died after being hit by a single-decker bus in Cowgate just before 7.30pm on Saturday night.

A number of roads were closed while an investigation took place, with two forensics tents erected near Bannerman's pub. Officers also put up sheets on the South Bridge to screen off the view of the Cowgate below.

Witnesses out celebrating Halloween mistook the victim's body for a prop, and Twitter went into a veritable meltdown as hundreds speculated over what had happened.

Here we unpick how the story unfolded.

Major emergency services response

Officers descended on Cowgate at around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 2, and closed the road. The street was taped off and officers were seen standing guard.

Surrounding streets were closed a short time later, including Candlemaker Row, Guthrie Street and Blair Street, but they later reopened. Halloween revellers were also asked to leave pubs and bars and members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

Images from the scene show multiple police cars and officers at the scene. Forensic teams also attended and erected two tents on different parts of the road.

Man confirmed dead as investigation launched

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed on Sunday that a 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a single-decker bus in Cowgate.

Sergeant Louise Birrell, of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.”

Police issue warning over videos and photos

Graphic images and videos which appear to show the victim of the crash have been shared widely on social media. One video appears to show a group of men in fancy dress finding a ‘severed head’ in the middle of the road.

Police are now urging members of the public to stop the spread of these images which officers said are causing distress to the victim’s family.

Chief Inspector Trisha Clark, the local area commander, said: “We are aware of videos and images circulating on social media which are causing distress to the deceased's family and those viewing them inadvertently. We would ask members of the public not to share them out of respect for his family, and to report them to the relevant social media platform to prevent further circulation.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash, and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

Witnesses report feeling ‘scared’

Eyewitnesses in the Cowgate area described feeling “scared” after seeing the large police presence on the busy Edinburgh street.Roy, who did not wish to give his surname – a restaurant owner from Edinburgh, described the atmosphere as “very intense and quiet” after seeing flashing blue lights from emergency vehicles.

The 40-year-old had finished work at around 7.45pm, and managed to capture images of police cars lining the street.

He told the PA news agency: “Half a dozen police cars were blocking Cowgate. I felt scared under the strong blue light and sure something really bad must have happened. I did stop a while but couldn’t see anything so I left.

“The atmosphere was very intense and quiet compared to a normal Saturday night, which is full of music in Cowgate.”