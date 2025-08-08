A major blaze which ripped through an Edinburgh building was first discovered after police were called to reports of men with a gun.

Police were called to Loganlea Terrace in Craigentinny at around 5.30pm on Thursday, August 7, following reports of men having been seen in possession of ‘what appeared to be a firearm’.

But when officers arrived on the scene, they found a three-storey block of flats ablaze.

Fire crews raced to the scene, with police having urged members of the public to stay away from the area. In total, seven fire appliances were dispatched.

Residents watched on in shock as crews worked to hose down the orange flames which were seen coming from the top of the three-storey building. Dramatic video footage also shows thick black smoke coming from the roof of the building, which has been completely destroyed, while a water hose is aimed at the blaze from a height appliance.

Around 20 firefighters and police officers are also seen on the ground at the scene, which is cordoned off with police tape.

One fire appliance remains at the scene 17 hours after the fire was first reported, with crews still working to dampen down hotspots and make the area safe.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police arrested two men, aged 22 and 29, in connection with drug offences but a spokesman said no weapons were found. They have since been released pending further enquiries.

He said: “At around 5.30pm on Thursday, August 7, we received a report of men seen in possession of what appeared to be a firearm on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and found a property on fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“Following further enquiries two men aged 22 and 29 were arrested in connection with drug offences. They have been released pending further enquiries which are ongoing. No weapons were recovered. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.14pm on Thursday, 7 August, to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh.

“At its height, Operations Control mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of other resources to the scene where a fire was affecting a three-storey property.

“One fire appliance and other resources remain at the scene while crews dampen down hotspots and work to make the area safe.”