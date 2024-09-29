Musselburgh fire: Smoke seen for miles as fire breaks out at abandoned East Lothian hospital
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it received a report of the fire at the old Edenhall Hospital building in Musselburgh at 1.21pm.
Billowing smoke could be seen for miles around as the large blaze took hold.
Six fire engines rushed to the scene, and although the fire was soon extinguished, as of 11pm, crews were still at the site, making it safe.
In a statement posted earlier on X, Police Scotland said Edenhall Road was closed off to pedestrians and traffic, and that locals were advised to keep doors and windows shut.
“Edenhall Road, Musselburgh is currently closed due to a fire,” the post read.“Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area.”
It's not the first time a blaze has broken out at the former site of Edenhall Hospital. In May this year, it was left in a “very dangerous” condition following another fire.
Three boys – two aged 15 and one aged 16 – and a girl aged 14 were latercharged in connection with the fire.