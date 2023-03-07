Edinburgh Zoo shares adorable photos of tiny baby Bagot goat born last month
First pictures of tiny baby goat born at Edinburgh Zoo released
An adorable baby Bagot goat was born at Edinburgh Zoo last month. The tiny newborn, named Grace by keepers at the wildlife conservation charity, was born on February 19 to parents Patrick and Janice. Since her birth, she has been delighting visitors with her adorable antics. To welcome the new arrival, the zoo has released the first pictures of Grace, as well as a video of her playing on a seesaw in her enclosure.
Edinburgh Zoo is now home to five Bagot goats, including parents Patrick and Janice, another adult female Judith, and three young kids - Freddie, Frankie and new arrival Grace. The herd arrived at the zoo in November 2021.
Bagot goats are believed to be the UK’s oldest species of goat. The species play an important role in conservation, as when they graze they clear invasive scrub and woodland species, promoting biodiversity which helps other animals and wildlife.