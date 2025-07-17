Plans to open another Evans Cycles shop in Edinburgh are in the works after the retail chain closed their doors suddenly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bike retailers opened their Fountainbridge shop in 2012, occupying the ground floor within the Exchange Place One building.

But the leading bike shop is understood to have closed this month after being served notice by building owners CBRE, a real estate company that acquired the near 115,000 sq ft of office space in 2021. The building is currently being renovated with plans to included ‘a new roof top extension and extended terrace’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans Cycles bosses said plans are in place to open a new Edinburgh shop in the future | NW

Following the Evans Cycles closure in Edinburgh, bosses said teams are looking at new sites in the city centre and hope to open a new shop in the capital within the next year. It is understood all full-time employees were relocated within the company following the Fountainbridge closure.

Evans Cycles was founded in 1921 and is the 'UK’s largest high street cycling retailer' with 74 stores. The company was acquired by the Frasers Group as part of a rescue deal in 2018. The group, which was founded by billionaire Mike Ashley, also owns Sports Direct, and the House of Fraser.

A Frasers Group spokesperson commented: “It is with regret that we have been served notice by the landlord to close Evans Cycles Edinburgh. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication. Where possible, we are committed to finding new roles within the group for staff.”

CBRE has been approached for comment.