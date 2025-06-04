Former Police Inspector accused of perjury walks free from court

A former Police Scotland firearms officer accused of perjury by allegedly lying to a high-profile employment tribunal has walked free from court.

Inspector Keith Warhurst, 50, was claimed to have posted an indecent video of topless women to a work WhatsApp group of police sergeants in October 2017.

He was then said to have committed perjury while giving evidence during the employment tribunal involving ex-firearms officer Rhona Malone in August 2021. Ms Malone had raised concerns over sexism within Police Scotland after receiving an email stating female officers should not be deployed together when there was sufficient male staff on duty.

Former Police Scotland Inspector Keith Warhurst outside the Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

One female officer was told women should not be firearms officers because they menstruate and this would affect their temperament. The tribunal accepted evidence that the culture in parts of the armed division of the force was “horrific” and an “absolute boys club”. Ms Malone was offered a small payout after she raised her concerns on the condition she signed a non disclosure agreement but she refused and after winning her case was awarded the sum of £947,909.07.

But following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court the perjury charge against Warhurst was found by a jury to have not been proven by the Crown on Wednesday, June 4.

The jury delivered a not guilty verdict to the charge of Warhurst sending the indecent video to the WhatsApp group. But the jury did find him guilty of a charge of making a derogatory sexist comment regarding the partner of his colleague and friend PC John Morgan. He was granted an absolute discharge on that offence by Sheriff Derek O’Carroll.

The court was told PC Morgan had informed colleagues he had found out his partner was six months pregnant during a shift changeover within an office at Police Scotland HQ at Fettes in Edinburgh in March 2017. The jury was told Warhurst, who has since retired from the force, had replied to the news by stating “well she must be a right f***ing fat bitch if she didn’t realise she was pregnant”.

Warhurst, of Livingston, West Lothian, was alleged to have told the employment tribunal he had not made the derogatory comment but the jury also cleared of him of that allegation with their not proven verdict.

Following the jury’s verdict Warhurst and his wife quickly left the court building without making comment.