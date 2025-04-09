Growing concerns for missing man Joe Yexley who 'may have travelled to Scotland'
Joe was reported missing from the Rainworth in Nottinghamshire but police have advised he has travelled to Scotland in the past.
He was last seen on Monday, April 7 at around 12.12pm and was wearing a black tracksuit with a gold logo. Nottinghamshire Police said they are ‘concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him’.
Joe is described as six feet three inches tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair now shaven and a goatee beard. Joe has a number of distinctive tattoos including an anchor on his forehead and a dining chair on his cheek, amongst others.
If you have seen Joe or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 0246_07042025.
