Growing concerns for missing man Joe Yexley who 'may have travelled to Scotland'

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 18:57 BST
Concerns are growing for the safety of missing man Joe Yexley.
Joe Yexley, from Rainworth, has previously travelled to Scotland
Joe Yexley, from Rainworth, has previously travelled to Scotland | Nottinghamshire Police

Joe was reported missing from the Rainworth in Nottinghamshire but police have advised he has travelled to Scotland in the past.

He was last seen on Monday, April 7 at around 12.12pm and was wearing a black tracksuit with a gold logo. Nottinghamshire Police said they are ‘concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him’.

He has links to Mansfield town centre and has previously travelled to Scotland, Bristol, Lincoln, Manchester and Humberside whilst reported missing.
He has links to Mansfield town centre and has previously travelled to Scotland, Bristol, Lincoln, Manchester and Humberside whilst reported missing. | Nottinghamshire Police

Joe is described as six feet three inches tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair now shaven and a goatee beard. Joe has a number of distinctive tattoos including an anchor on his forehead and a dining chair on his cheek, amongst others.

If you have seen Joe or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 0246_07042025.

Related topics:PoliceNottinghamshireScotland

