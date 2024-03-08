Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new café specialising in bespoke hot chocolates opened in Edinburgh’s city centre today.

Knoops, which has 15 venues south of the border, opened their first Scottish venue on Victoria Street this morning, with its founder, Jens Knoop on hand to greet the first customers. A second café is set to open its doors on George Street on March 15.

Customers at Knoops can customise their ideal hot chocolate, iced chocolate or milkshake, choosing both the type and percentage of how much chocolate goes into their drink. There are over 20 different chocolate percentages to choose from, along with nine dairy and plant-based milks and an abundance of extras including sea salt, orange zest and chilli.

Hot chocolate cafe chain Knoops, opened its doors on Victoria Street, Edinburgh today

After opening his first café 11 years ago, owner Jens said they are ‘on a mission to make drinking chocolate a memorable and joyful experience.’ Speaking to the Evening News, Jens said: “There’s been a really good response on our first day, a lot of people were very eager for us to open. We’re also very excited to open our George Street venue which is a bigger space with seating. It’s such a privilege to be in these old buildings with so much history and heritage. I really think we are adding something to the scene.”

Thrilled to be opening two new cafes in the capital, Jens added: “I’m here for a couple of days and I’ll be back for the George Street opening. Come to the store, visit me, talk to us and let me show you that we can make the perfect chocolate drink for you - we can’t wait to meet you.”

Knoops customers can choose from over 20 chocolates and add extras including sea salt, orange zest and chilli

Jens has had a strong relationship with chocolate since his childhood and over the last decade has experimented with a range of chocolate types from all over the world to make the perfect hot chocolate.

Using a range of blends and a number of single origins from a range of cocoa-growing regions, including Peru, Colombia and Madagascar, the café founder has built up an encyclopaedic knowledge of the taste profiles of many different chocolates. Jens has even coined the phrase ‘Knoopology’ - the art of creating the perfect chocolate drink that combines mixing cocoas with a range of milks, fruits, roots and spices.

Jens said: “I am delighted that Knoops is expanding into Scotland and more people in the UK will be able to experience Knoopology and our chocolate drinks. I’m thrilled to continue our growth journey and keep giving customers, new and old, their highly personalised chocolate drinks.”