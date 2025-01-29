Leith to get new creative and commercial hub as part of docks regeneration
The development, to be known as The Dry Dock at Harbour 31, will see repurposed shipping containers providing flexible workspaces which Forth Ports said respected the site’s industrial heritage.
And historic buildings on the site, such as the former dry dock pump house, sheds and rail tracks, will be preserved and incorporated into the design.
Forth Ports has submitted an application for detailed planning consent and listed building consent for the hub, which is phase two of their Harbour 31 regeneration plan.
It follows an application for planning permission in principle, submitted in March 2024, for 337 new homes and approximately 244 sq metres of commercial space.
Forth Ports said the latest proposal would transform the site, south-east of Leith’s Edinburgh Dock, into a dynamic, mixed-use development that will cater for a diverse range of businesses, from creatives and visual artists to port related enterprises and other commercial sectors.
The redevelopment will also introduce new public spaces, opening up previously inaccessible areas of the port to the wider community.
Key components of the development include:
- 4,500 m² of flexible office space designed to accommodate a variety of business types;
- 600 m² of food and beverage space and 100 m² of retail space, strategically placed around courtyards and dockside areas, creating vibrant public spaces for both tenants and the wider community;
- 3,000 m² of flexible studio space within the existing Sheds 12 and 13, offering facilities for light industrial use and storage, supporting port operations and other businesses-adaptable office space.
Pamela Smyth, chief legal and property officer, of landowners Forth Ports Limited, said: “Our application for The Dry Dock at Harbour 31 aims to deliver a vibrant, creative and commercial hub that integrates this historical site with its surroundings and will introduce new public spaces and open up previously inaccessible areas of the port to the community.
“Through significant investment, the Port of Leith is transitioning into a leading offshore renewables hub and coupled with this proposed development, this adds to the current regeneration of Leith and the waterfront.”
If the proposals win approval, construction would likely begin in 2025 for occupation in 2026.
