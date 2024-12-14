Lido: First look at new East Lothian restaurant offering Mediterranean menu in Musselburgh

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 13:44 BST

An exciting new bar and restaurant just outside Edinburgh opened its doors this morning, offering all-day dining and a Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Operated by leading hospitality group Buzzworks, Lido Musselburgh promises to bring bold Mediterranean flavours and signature Buzzworks hospitality to the Honest Toun.

A first for Musselburgh, the restaurant will feature a state-of-the-art, wood-fired pizza oven, bringing authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas to the community, alongside a carefully curated menu of pastas, chargrilled dishes, and indulgent desserts. The restaurant also offers breakfast rolls and cakes to hearty lunches and casual evening meals.

Stephen Buchanan, Buzzworks’ new penings and project operations manager, said: “After months of build-up, hard work and preparation, we can’t wait to finally welcome guests to Lido Musselburgh this weekend.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve created here at Lido. Everything from our carefully curated menus to our stylish décor and outstanding levels of service are designed to showcase the passion and care that we put into everything we do.

“We have big plans for the venue, including a brand new ‘to go’ service which will make it easier than ever for guests to enjoy Lido’s fresh flavours at home. It’s set to launch early next year, and we couldn’t be more excited.

“In the meantime, we can’t wait to welcome the first guests through our doors on Saturday to sample a taste of the Mediterranean right here on the east coast.”

Lido Musselburgh is located at 166 - 174 High Street, Musselburgh. For more information you can visit the restaurant website.

Lido Musselburgh officially opened on Saturday, December 14 following a soft launch earlier in the week

1. Lido Musselburgh

Lido Musselburgh officially opened on Saturday, December 14 following a soft launch earlier in the week | Buzzworks

Photo Sales
From artisian gins to craft beer malts and classic cocktails, Lido has a range of drinks to tickle your fancy

2. Bar

From artisian gins to craft beer malts and classic cocktails, Lido has a range of drinks to tickle your fancy | Buzzworks

Photo Sales
The breakfast menu includes a range of pancake (pancakes with crispy bacon and syrup pictured) alongside a variety of cooked breakfasts, and classic breakfast plates including Eggs Benedict

3. Breakfasts

The breakfast menu includes a range of pancake (pancakes with crispy bacon and syrup pictured) alongside a variety of cooked breakfasts, and classic breakfast plates including Eggs Benedict | Buzzworks

Photo Sales
The new café bar and restaurant boasts sylish decor throughout

4. Stylish décor

The new café bar and restaurant boasts sylish decor throughout | Buzzworks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LidoMusselburghEast LothianRestaurantBuzzworks
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice