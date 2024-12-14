Operated by leading hospitality group Buzzworks, Lido Musselburgh promises to bring bold Mediterranean flavours and signature Buzzworks hospitality to the Honest Toun.

A first for Musselburgh, the restaurant will feature a state-of-the-art, wood-fired pizza oven, bringing authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas to the community, alongside a carefully curated menu of pastas, chargrilled dishes, and indulgent desserts. The restaurant also offers breakfast rolls and cakes to hearty lunches and casual evening meals.

Stephen Buchanan, Buzzworks’ new penings and project operations manager, said: “After months of build-up, hard work and preparation, we can’t wait to finally welcome guests to Lido Musselburgh this weekend.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve created here at Lido. Everything from our carefully curated menus to our stylish décor and outstanding levels of service are designed to showcase the passion and care that we put into everything we do.

“We have big plans for the venue, including a brand new ‘to go’ service which will make it easier than ever for guests to enjoy Lido’s fresh flavours at home. It’s set to launch early next year, and we couldn’t be more excited.

“In the meantime, we can’t wait to welcome the first guests through our doors on Saturday to sample a taste of the Mediterranean right here on the east coast.”

Lido Musselburgh is located at 166 - 174 High Street, Musselburgh. For more information you can visit the restaurant website.

1 . Lido Musselburgh Lido Musselburgh officially opened on Saturday, December 14 following a soft launch earlier in the week | Buzzworks Photo Sales

2 . Bar From artisian gins to craft beer malts and classic cocktails, Lido has a range of drinks to tickle your fancy | Buzzworks Photo Sales

3 . Breakfasts The breakfast menu includes a range of pancake (pancakes with crispy bacon and syrup pictured) alongside a variety of cooked breakfasts, and classic breakfast plates including Eggs Benedict | Buzzworks Photo Sales