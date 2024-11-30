An exciting new bar and restaurant just outside Edinburgh has announced when it will be opening its doors.

Lido Musselburgh will open its doors on Saturday, December 14, bringing bold Mediterranean flavours and signature Buzzworks hospitality to the Honest Toun.

Opening at 9am, the new venue on the High Street will welcome guests for a weekend of delicious dining before closing for two days on December 16 and 17. This will allow the team some well-earned time off after a busy few weeks of training and preview openings before heading into the busy festive season.

Lido Musselburgh will then fully reopen on Wednesday, December 18, continuing to offer its all-day dining experience to customers.

Stephen Buchanan, who is leading the project, shared his excitement, saying: “We’re delighted to share the opening date for Lido Musselburgh and welcome bookings ahead of the big day. Our menu celebrates the finest Mediterranean flavours, and we can’t wait for guests to experience our hand-stretched wood-fired pizzas, freshly prepared pastas, and everything in between.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring Lido to the East Coast and showcase the passion and care we put into every dish.”

Bookings are now live via the Lido Musselburgh website, ensuring locals and visitors alike can secure their spot to enjoy this exciting new venue.

A first for Musselburgh, the restaurant will feature a state-of-the-art wood-fired pizza oven, bringing authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas to the community, alongside a carefully curated menu of fresh pastas, chargrilled dishes, and indulgent desserts. From breakfast rolls and cakes to hearty lunches and casual evening meals, Lido Musselburgh promises something for everyone.

A dedicated “to go” area, complete with its own entrance, will also launch in early 2025, making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy Lido’s fresh flavours at home.

The opening of Lido Musselburgh marks Buzzworks' continued expansion, adding to its successful portfolio of venues across Scotland and creating more than 60 new jobs for the local community.

For more information and to book a table, visit Lido Musselburgh’s website at www.lido-musselburgh.co.uk. For those interested in joining the team at Lido Musselburgh or any other Buzzworks venue, visit www.belongatbuzzworks.com or email [email protected].