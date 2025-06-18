Incredible four star hotel just a short drive from Edinburgh named one of the UK's best in Tripadvisor awards
Houstoun House in Uphall has been recognised in this year’s Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards following consistently high ratings across a 12-month period.
Each year the award is presented to businesses that receive positive feedback from guests who have visited and left first-hand reviews. Recent guests praised the 73-bedroom spa hotel for its picturesque views, beautiful gardens, attentive service, fine food and warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The four-star hotel is set in 22 acres of woodland, with facilities including a tranquil spa and fully equipped leisure club, a fine-dining restaurant located in the historic 16th century tower, and a vaulted bar in the hotel’s characterful cellars.
Andrew Boe, general manager at Houstoun House, said: “As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners. As such, it’s a privilege to be recognised by Tripadvisor in this manner, based on reviews and ratings collected throughout the year.
“This award is testament to the care and quality which we live by here at Houstoun House, and we look forward to welcoming more guests through our doors this summer to showcase the service which makes our hotel so special.”
Houstoun House is part of the Macdonald Hotels & Resorts group which has a portfolio of more than 30 upmarket hotels, spas and golf resorts throughout the UK. For more information you can visit the hotel website.