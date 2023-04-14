News you can trust since 1873
M8 Edinburgh: Man rushed to hospital after crash near M9 leads to significant traffic delays in Edinburgh

One-vehicle crash prompts large emergency response

By Neil Johnstone
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 18:54 BST

A man was rushed to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the M8 on Friday afternoon.

The crash, between junction 2 and the M9, happened at about 3.30pm, causing significant delays.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene and one man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

One lane has been closed due to crash on M8 outside EdinburghOne lane has been closed due to crash on M8 outside Edinburgh
His condition is not currently known.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.55 pm on Friday, 14 April 2023, police received a report of a one vehicle crash on the M8 Eastbound, just before junction 2 at Livingstone, West Lothian.

“One man has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

