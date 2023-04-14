M8 Edinburgh: Man rushed to hospital after crash near M9 leads to significant traffic delays in Edinburgh
One-vehicle crash prompts large emergency response
A man was rushed to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the M8 on Friday afternoon.
The crash, between junction 2 and the M9, happened at about 3.30pm, causing significant delays.
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene and one man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
His condition is not currently known.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.55 pm on Friday, 14 April 2023, police received a report of a one vehicle crash on the M8 Eastbound, just before junction 2 at Livingstone, West Lothian.
“One man has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”