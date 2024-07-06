Taking to the stage shortly after 9pm, the energetic band wowed the 8,300-strong audience - playing classic hits from their 40-year career including Baggy Trousers, Our House and It Must Be Love.

The Camden Town band, that formed nearly five decades ago, proved their pop hits have stood the test of time, enthralling crowds young and old - many dressed in traditional Madness attire from fez hats, Dr Martens, to black and white chequered outfits.

Here are 14 pictures from the Edinburgh Castle event.

1 . Madness sell out Edinburgh Castle Donning his trademark sunglasses and suit, frontman Graham McPherson (Suggs) took to the stage shortly after 9pm | NW Photo Sales

2 . Traditional Madness attire Thousands of people dressed up for the occasion | NW Photo Sales

3 . Raring to go These fans were raring to go ahead of the event | NW Photo Sales