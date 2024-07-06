Madness Edinburgh Castle concert: 14 pictures of the electrifying sold out show

By Neil Johnstone
Published 6th Jul 2024, 16:48 BST

Thousands queued up to see iconic ska-punk band Madness at Edinburgh Castle on Friday night - and the beloved group did not disappoint.

Taking to the stage shortly after 9pm, the energetic band wowed the 8,300-strong audience - playing classic hits from their 40-year career including Baggy Trousers, Our House and It Must Be Love.

The Camden Town band, that formed nearly five decades ago, proved their pop hits have stood the test of time, enthralling crowds young and old - many dressed in traditional Madness attire from fez hats, Dr Martens, to black and white chequered outfits.

Here are 14 pictures from the Edinburgh Castle event.

1. Madness sell out Edinburgh Castle

Donning his trademark sunglasses and suit, frontman Graham McPherson (Suggs) took to the stage shortly after 9pm | NW

2. Traditional Madness attire

Thousands of people dressed up for the occasion | NW

3. Raring to go

These fans were raring to go ahead of the event | NW

4. It Must Be Love

This Newcastle man who has been a Madness fan his whole life got this tattoo seven weeks ago | NW

