Iconic ska band, Madness, captivated thousands at Edinburgh Castle last night - treating crowds to music from their recent number one album alongside a string of best-selling hits including Baggy Trousers, Our House and It Must Be Love.

The Camden Town band, that formed nearly five decades ago, proved their pop hits have stood the test of time, enthralling crowds young and old - with many of the 8,300 in attendance dressed in traditional Madness attire from fez hats, black and white chequered outfits and Dr Martens.

Shortly after 9pm, frontman Suggs made his way to the front of the stage dressed in his trademark suit and sunglasses before the band kicked the night off with their energetic hit One Step Beyond.

Popular ska-pop band, Madness, kicked off the first in a series of concerts at Edinburgh Castle this month, delighting the 8,300-strong crowd | NJ

The band’s rambunctious sound, fast-paced tempo, pulsating percussion and searing saxophone solos combined with Suggs’ signature jittery movements had thousands dancing - the first of many tracks that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Kicking off the first in a series of concerts at Edinburgh Castle this month, The North London group continued with earlier hits Embarrassment and The Prince (the band’s first single from 1979) before performing C’est la Vie - a track off their number one 2023 album.

The legendary band delighted fans as they played hits from their 40-plus year songbook, with a sea of red fez hats bouncing to NW5, My Girl, Bed and Breakfast Man and Mr Apples with their 1983 track Wings of a Dove generating a huge applause.

A brief interlude between acts saw guitarist Chris Foreman take to the mic to sing ACDC anthem Highway To Hell before the band returned to perform some of their most memorable hits including House Of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Our House and It Must Be Love. The back-to-back signature songs saw the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade erupt, with thousands dancing and singing to the infectious chart-topping hits.

As the ska revival legends left the stage, crowds were surprised to see a bag piper appear - playing Scotland the Brave and Flower of Scotland, with the Castle providing a majestic backdrop. Returning to the stage for the encore, the Camden group treated their fans to two final numbers - Madness and Night Boat to Cairo.