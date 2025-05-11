Major 4-month project to refurbish bridge over M8 to start this month

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 04:42 BST
A major project to refurbish a bridge carrying the B792 local road over the M8 between Bathgate and Blackburn will get under way this month.

BEAR Scotland will begin works on Monday, May 19 with the project expected to last for four months.

Planned works on the structure include steelwork and concrete repairsplaceholder image
Planned works on the structure include steelwork and concrete repairs | Google Maps

This will require a variety of traffic restrictions on the M8 between Junction 3A and 4, including contraflow, lane closures, speed restrictions and overnight carriageway closures during the works period.

Planned works on the structure include steelwork repairs, concrete repairs, installation of cathodic protection to increase the longevity of concrete elements, and repainting of all existing steelwork.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The bridge over the M8 between Bathgate and Blackburn requires extensive refurbishment works to address defects and to extend its service life so that it continues to provide safe access over the motorway for local communities.”

For the latest traffic information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.

