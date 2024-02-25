Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man who helped save the life of a motorist who was trapped under a vehicle and bleeding after a serious crash has been commended for his bravery.

Finlay Johnston, 20, was walking home from his school leaver’s function when he came across the accident in the capital in June 2022.

Finlay spotted the driver within the vehicle was unconscious and bleeding heavily and held the man in an upright position tilting his chin to allow his airway passage to open until ambulance staff arrived on the scene. He then provided comfort and reassurance to another passenger involved in the crash.

Finlay Johnston helped save the life of a motorist who was trapped under a vehicle and bleeding

Finlay was commended for his bravery and calmness in a demanding situation when he picked up an award during Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Bravery and Excellence Awards on Friday.

Finlay was present at the ceremony along with several other members of the public and officers who went above and beyond to ensure the safety of those in need of assistance.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: “These awards shine a light on the great value policing brings to communities: keeping people safe from harm, protecting the vulnerable, bringing criminals to justice, solving problems and reducing offending.

“I want to thank and congratulate all the winners and nominees, including members of the public. Their inspiring work and brave actions illustrate how policing stands up for and with our communities.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Scotland’s police officers and staff go above and beyond every day to serve our communities. What might seem ordinary for them is, in reality, often extraordinary and I am grateful to each and every one of them.

“These awards rightly recognise the bravery and excellence shown by police officers and staff, and by volunteers and members of the public across the country.

“I would like to congratulate all the nominees and award-winners – their stories are truly inspiring.”

