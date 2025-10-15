Police in West Lothian are calling on witnesses to get in touch after a man was assaulted while walking his dogs near Bathgate.

At around 10.30am on Friday, October 3, the victim was walking his two dogs on a footpath near Boghead Burn when he was approached by another man who assaulted him. The 60-year-old man was later hospital for treatment.

It is understood the suspect was also walking a dog at the time of the incident. Police are now appealing for information.

Constable Robbie Mackenzie said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. We are particularly keen to speak to a woman who stopped to help the man following the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1137 of Friday, October, 3.