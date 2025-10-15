Investigation launched after man assaulted while walking dogs in Boghead Burn near Bathgate

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:50 BST
Police in West Lothian are calling on witnesses to get in touch after a man was assaulted while walking his dogs near Bathgate.

At around 10.30am on Friday, October 3, the victim was walking his two dogs on a footpath near Boghead Burn when he was approached by another man who assaulted him. The 60-year-old man was later hospital for treatment.

Most Popular

It is understood the suspect was also walking a dog at the time of the incident. Police are now appealing for information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident happened at around 10.30am on Friday, October 3 on a footpath near Boghead Burnplaceholder image
The incident happened at around 10.30am on Friday, October 3 on a footpath near Boghead Burn | Google Maps

Constable Robbie Mackenzie said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. We are particularly keen to speak to a woman who stopped to help the man following the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1137 of Friday, October, 3.

Related topics:West LothianPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice