A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital more than a week after he was hit by a Ferrari in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was walking in Stenhouse Drive, just west of its junction with Stenhouse Grove, at around 8.50pm on Saturday, October 25, when he was hit by a red Ferrari 488 Spider.

Emergency services descended on the scene, and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police Scotland said he remains in a critical condition more than a week on from the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed after the crash while investigations were carried out and re-opened more than three hours later.

Officers investigating a crash involving a Ferrari and pedestrian in Edinburgh's Stenhouse Drive are looking to speak to the driver of a white saloon car. | Police Scotland

Officers are now asking witnesses to the crash to come forward to help with enquiries and said they are keen to speak to the driver of a white saloon car which was seen driving in front of the Ferrari prior to the crash. Police said the driver of the white car is not believed to have been involved in the incident.

The car is described as a white saloon with a black roof, wing mirrors and wheels. It also has an aftermarket light fitted to the back.

Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We don’t believe the driver of the white car in these images was involved however they could have information which may assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to this driver or anyone who can assist with identifying them to please come forward. In addition, anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 3121 of October 25.