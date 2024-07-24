Man suffers broken eye socket after being repeatedly punched in the face on Edinburgh train
The incident happened on July 5 around 4pm on board the 2.10pm train from Edinburgh Waverley to Newcastle Central station. The victim suffered a broken eye socket during the attack.
Detectives investigating the assault have now released an image of the man in connection the incident.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Detectives believe that the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help with their investigation.”
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 467 of July 5.