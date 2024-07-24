Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man travelling on board an Edinburgh train to Newcastle fell victim to a violent assault after a passenger repeatedly punched him in the face and left him unconscious.

The incident happened on July 5 around 4pm on board the 2.10pm train from Edinburgh Waverley to Newcastle Central station. The victim suffered a broken eye socket during the attack.

Detectives investigating the assault have now released an image of the man in connection the incident.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Detectives believe that the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help with their investigation.”