The family of murdered gangster Marc Webley are hosting a party at an Edinburgh hotel to "celebrate his life".

Webley, 38, was shot near The Anchor Inn pub in Granton at around 11.50pm on Hogmanay and pronounced dead a short time later.

The slain hood was targeted after posting a video online telling his rivals 'come and get it' in the hours leading up to his death.

His sister Rebecca Ramsay shared details of the event to be held later this month at the Village hotel in Leith, a five minutes drive from where Webley was gunned down.

It comes weeks after Ms Ramsay posted family photos of Marc and the message 'It’s better to remember the good times Rest easy marc x'.

Posting an invite on Facebook she wrote: "We would like to invite all of my brother’s friends and family to come together and celebrate the life of Marc Webley.

"We will be hosting an event on Wednesday the 28th February from 5pm-1am at The Village Hotel to give him the send off he deserves. We would appreciate it if you could share with friends and family."

Also tagged in the post is Nadine Steele, who is the sister of Webley's ex, Jodie. Detectives were seen searching a property in Granton on Thursday, February 1 understood to be the home of his ex Jodie Steele, the mother of Webley's two sons.

Following the fatal shooting cops have searched properties across the capital including the Banana Flats in Leith, a property on Matthew Street in Greendykes and Bonnybridge Drive near Fort Kinnaird.

Four people have been charged in connection with Webley's murder. On January 6, Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and later appeared in court accused of murder on January 8. Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, face allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both accused made no plea and were remanded in custody.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident on January 8 but has since been released pending further enquiries. On February 1, a 20-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court the following day.