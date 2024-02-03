Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh police investigating the death of Marc Webley were seen at a property on Pennywell Grove this week as enquiries into his fatal shooting on Hogmanay continue.

Officers attended the Muirhouse property on Thursday, February 1 with police confirming that the activity was in connection with the death of the 38-year-old on Granton Crescent on December 31.

Marc Webley, 38, was shot near The Anchor Inn pub at around 11.50pm on Hogmanay and pronounced dead a short time later. Another 39-year-old man was taken to hospital and was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition'.

Following the death, police have searched properties across the capital including the Banana Flats in Leith, a property on Matthew Street in Greendykes and more recently a property on Bonnybridge Drive near Fort Kinnaird.

Four people have now been charged in connection with the death of Webley. On January 6, Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and later appeared in court accused of murder on January 8. Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, face allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both accused made no plea and were remanded in custody.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident on January 8 but has since been released pending further enquiries. On February 1, a 20-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court the following day.