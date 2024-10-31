A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal road crash that took place in Midlothian last year.

On December 19, 2023, an 88-year-old man was struck by a Honda Civic car on Niven's Knowe Road in Loanhead when he was walking his dog at around 7am. The man was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on Saturday, December 23.

The 51-year-old driver of the car has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.