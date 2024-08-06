Midlothian crime: Two schoolboys charged in connection with 'wilful' fire at Straiton Retail Park
Emergency services scrambled to the retail park at around 9pm on Monday following reports of the fire which police said ‘caused significant damage and loss of business to several premises in the area’.
Fire crews later extinguished the flames and there are no reported injuries.
The teenagers, aged 13 and 14, have now been charged and a report will be sent to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with a fire at Straiton Retail Park in Loanhead, Midlothian.
“The incident happened around 9pm on Monday August 5. No one was injured. The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. A report will be sent to the SCRA.”