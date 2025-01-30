Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Government has offered talks over the future of a threatened Lothian theatre.

Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre has been closed for more than 18 months after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in its roof panels.

And now it .is facing possible demolition after East Lothian council said repairs were “unaffordable” - though councillors have said they hope there will be a new theatre on the site “some time in the future".

But Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has told the Scottish Parliament he would be willing to discuss any plans or requests in relation to the theatre.

The issue was raised in the Holyrood chamber by Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber, who noted that “significant money” had been awarded by the government to help redevelop Edinburgh’s King’s theatre and asked how it planned to ensure that smaller theatres, such as the Brunton, could be similarly redeveloped.

Mr Robertson said: “I agree that we should be supporting cultural venues right across Scotland. Where there are particular issues and distresses associated with finances or, as in this case, RAAC at local organisations, venues and cultural outfits, my officials and I are very keen to speak with them.

“We have worked very hard in recent years to ensure that the cultural infrastructure of Scotland is protected. If the member passes on my invitation to the theatre, I will be content to meet its representatives and discuss any plans or requests for support that they may have.”

Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack reinforced the call for help for the venue. She said: “The Brunton theatre really needs funding, so I make a plea to the cabinet secretary to ensure that it is on his list. East Lothian Council and the Brunton Theatre Trust need our support now.”

Mr Robertson said he shared colleagues’ passion for the support of important cultural venues.

He said: “I have expressed my willingness to look closely at any plans and to look sympathetically at any way that we can ensure that cultural provision in East Lothian Council and all other parts of the country is appropriately supported.”

The 300-capacity theatre was opened in 1971 by the late Queen Elizabeth II and over the years has hosted performances by Scottish Opera, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the National Theatre of Scotland. And among the stars to have appeared on stage are Billy Connolly and Robbie Coltrane.