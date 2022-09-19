Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Most stores are closed today, though some will open at 5pm once the funeral is over. Most museums, galleries, historic sites and tourist attractions are also shut, as are cinemas. And even if you head to the pub, you could find it’s showing the funeral on TV.

So here are some ideas for how to enjoy the Bank Holiday in your own way:

Go for an autumnal walk

The Met Office says there is little chance of rain in and around Edinburgh today (September 19) and there might even be some sunny spells breaking through the clouds.

So why not take the chance for some healthy exercise and get out to the countryside for a good long walk and enjoy while so many people are glued to the TVs?

Bake a cake

If you don’t fancy venturing far, you could go to the kitchen and use the time to make a cake, bake some scones or try out a new recipe and perhaps surprise family or friends with a culinary treat.

DIY

If you're trying to avoid the funeral, you could go for a walk. This is the Union Canal on a beautiful autumn day. Picture: Alex Orr.

Here’s the chance to make a start on that project you’ve been thinking about for weeks and never been able to get going with – or to do that annoying job that’s been on your mind for a while and you could now get out of the way and not need to worry about again.

House hunting

If you’re thinking of a move, why not take the day to explore the possibilities more thoroughly? Estate agents may be closed, but you can still look in their windows or online and see what’s available, or go and look round the part of town you fancy to make sure it’s the kind of place you want to live.

Read a book

In our hectic lives, there’s so little time to sit down and enjoy reading a book. Here’s a day when you might be able to take some time for yourself and try a new novel or find an old favourites from your bookshelf.

Meet a friend

You’re probably not the only one who doesn’t want to watch the funeral. If you have like-minded friends who might also be looking for something to do, why not give them a ring and see if they want to meet up. If cafes are closed, you could invite them round for a coffee or pop over to see them.

Binge watch box sets