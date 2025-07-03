A Midlothian mum, who has been living in fear for three years, is urging her housing association to take action against a disruptive tenant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenna Moffat, who lives with her two teenage children, said she has reported numerous incidents of violence, drug use, and animal neglect in recent years but her landlord, Melville Housing Association, ‘won't address the ongoing issues’.

She said despite police being called ‘numerous times’ due to reports of violence involving a tenant at her block of flats a housing officer advised they ‘need to get all their ducks in a row’ before action can be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Moffat said: “It feels like we're living in a soap opera, but this is real life. I've been in here for four years now and it's been ongoing from the minute I moved in and gradually gotten worse.

The Midlothian resident said the numerous incidents have caused 'significant fear and alarm ' for her family | Submitted

“It's horrible because you don't know what you're going to walk out to. There are times that we've gone downstairs and there's been people sitting about downstairs taking drugs or people fighting in the stairwell. And it’s the same thing when we’re coming back in.

“This is causing significant fear and alarm to me and my family - I'm now getting antidepressants and anxiety medication due to the stress and everything that's going on. I don't really sleep because I’m so anxious - the buzzer goes constantly throughout the day and night and people scream and shout at the door every single day to get in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayfield resident said local drug users frequent the property which has led to regular antisocial behaviour in the area. Video footage captured in the last week and shared with the Evening News showed one man brandishing a knife near to her property whilst trying to enter a flat with another video showing a physical attack occurring in the stairwell.

She said: “The reason I moved to this flat was because I was fleeing domestic violence and what's going on is very, very triggering. When I told my housing officer this they didn’t seem to care. I’ve been asking to get moved for the last three years but I’m told they need more evidence before anything can be done.

“I said how much more do you need me to complain about him and give you evidence? I’ve sent videos, pictures, voice notes – but every time something happens, I’m told they don’t have enough evidence to remove him from the property. But surely he’s broken his contract numerous times. I really don't know why he's not been removed from the area. I'm just getting nowhere with them.

“They also said I need to put in for an exchange, but I told them no one is going to exchange with me - everybody in Midlothian knows the person and know the sort of thing that goes on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Melville Housing Association spokesperson said: "Due to tenant confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual cases. We can confirm that we take all reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal activity seriously and are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our tenants.

“Where incidents are reported to us, we work closely with partners including the police to respond appropriately within the scope of our powers as a landlord."

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.