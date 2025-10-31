‘Controlling’ domestic abuser who murdered wife in East Lothian home on New Year’s Day jailed for life
Mompati Dodo Isaacs stabbed Keotshepile Naso Isaacs to death at the family home in North Berwick on January 1, 2024. The 39-year-old's crime was aggravated due to it involving the abuse of his partner. At the High Court in Edinburgh today (October 31) Isaacs was given a life sentence and will serve a minimum of 21 years.
The court heard how Isaacs had been abusive towards his 33-year-old wife known as Naso throughout the course of their marriage.
His behaviour culminated in the domestic homicide, with Isaacs holding the mother-of-three down on a bed and stabbing her nine times. Instead of calling for medical assistance, Isaacs contacted various friends and family members with concerning messages, prompting them to alert the police.
Dr Emma Forbes, Procurator Fiscal for Domestic Abuse at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “Mompati Dodo Isaacs is a dangerous and controlling man who killed his wife by repeatedly stabbing her at their home, where she had the right to be safe.
“His campaign of domestic abuse, culminating in this violent murder, has robbed Keotshepile Naso Isaacs of her future and left her young children and loved ones to deal with this unimaginable loss. Isaacs is solely responsible for his choices, decisions and actions and has now been held accountable following this prosecution.
“We know that domestic abuse and related homicides are gendered crimes which largely affect women and their children. Scotland’s prosecutors will continue to do all that we can to hold perpetrators to account while supporting those affected by this insidious crime.”