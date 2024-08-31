Oasis tickets for Edinburgh's Murrayfield gigs listed on secondary sites for almost £3,000
The legendary Britpop band announced on Tuesday that they would reunite for a tour in July and August 2025 after a 15 year hiatus. The tour includes three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.
Tickets went on general sale on Saturday morning at 9am and within less than an hour, some had been relisted on online marketplaces for thousands of pounds.
Ticket prices for the were revealed earlier this week ahead of them going on sale, with five levels of seated tickets priced at £74, £101.50, £129, £167.50 and £206. Pitch standing is £151 with premium standing tickets costing £216. Premium seated tickets are £271.
But, as fans struggle to get through on ticket sites, the golden tickets have now been listed as for sale on other websites.
Tickets for all three Murrayfield dates have been relisted on Viagogo, with one ticket for the gig on Tuesday, August 12 going for £2,822. Others are priced at £2,244, £1,774 and £1,776. The cheapest ticket on Viagogo for an Edinburgh date is £675.
But Oasis have issued a warning to any fans thinking about buying tickets on “the secondary market”.
Taking to social media, the band said: “Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via Ticketmaster and Twickets! Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.”
