One of Edinburgh's best-loved vegan cafes looks set to close after the business was put up for sale.

Seeds For The Soul, on Bruntsfield Place, has gone on the market after seven years. Widely considered to be one of the very best places in the city for vegan food, the venue has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 customer rating on Google, from over 1,000 reviews.

However, the popular spot has now gone on the market with a price of £75,000 for the leasehold.

A listing for the venue on RightBiz reads: “Central Business Sales is delighted to offer to the market a very successful, well established cafe located in the highly sought after Bruntsfield area of Edinburgh. The cafe has been fully refurbished to a very high standard and benefits from a high level of repeat trade, as well as benefiting from an extremely high daily passing trade. The premises has a full Class 3 hot food licence.

“The current owners have run the cafe for over 7 years and there has been a cafe trading from the location for over 15 years. It is currently run as a vegan cafe, which has proven to be really popular – note that a new owner is free to continue with a vegan menu or choose any cuisine they wish. There is significant potential for growth by extending the opening hours and by offering a delivery service. The area is popular with students and is visited by tourists all year round.”.

You can view the full listing on RightBiz website.

