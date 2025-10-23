Popeyes has revealed the opening date of its new Edinburgh restaurant, with a free chicken sandwich giveaway for the first 100 customers.

Popeyes‘ second restaurant in the Scottish Capital will open at 11am on Monday, November 3 at Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre. The all-new Popeyes will be the brand’s fourth restaurant opening in Scotland this year and the eighth in the country overall.

The new Popeyes will replace the Tony Macaroni restaurant at Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh. | Popeyes

Popeyes is set to pull out all the stops to showcase the spirit of Mardi Gras to Newcraighal, with the first 100 customers set to receive a free chicken sandwich, plus exclusive Popeyes UK merchandise will be up for grabs for the first 50 in the queue.

The first four vehicles in the park and serve bays and the first four pedestrians in the queue on opening day will win the ultimate prize of free chicken sandwiches for an entire year.

Customers looking to visit on launch day are advised to get down quickly to beat the queues which have become synonymous with Popeyes UK restaurant openings.

The new Edinburgh Popeyes will open its doors on Monday, November 3. | Popeyes

The new restaurant will seat 80 guests indoors with a further 24 seats outside, as well as offering four kerbside park and serve bays for online order collection. Its opening will also deliver a welcome boost to the local economy with the creation of 67 new jobs.

This latest Popeyes restaurant will be located at 32 Fort Kinnaird, and is the second Edinburgh branch, following the successful Princes Street launch in March this year.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK chief executive officer, said: “Scotland is a key growth area for Popeyes and we love the energy our Scottish fans bring to our openings.

“The fantastic response to our Princes Street launch earlier this year showed there’s a real appetite for Popeyes authentic Louisiana flavours and we can’t wait to bring our famous New Orleans hospitality to Fort Kinnaird.”

Some of the chicken treats on offer at Popeyes. | Popeyes

The restaurant will open with the full Popeyes menu, including fan favourites such as the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Tenders, Signature Chicken Wraps and the popular Saucin’ Wings and Boneless range. Each piece of Popeyes famous chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered for that world-famous ‘Shatter Crunch’.