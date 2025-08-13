Dreamgirl brings a message of hope to the festival throng

The show Dreamgirl by Karen Houge, above, tells of her personal memories of her journey across Europe with a group of refugees

I have been up to Bristo Square and George Square as promised in my column last week, to soak up the atmosphere and avail myself of some of the refreshments on sale.

To say the squares were busy would be an understatement, but everyone was in a jovial mood as they partied and revelled in the buzz generated by the crowd.

Hardworking volunteers mingled with the throng of various nationalities, handing out flyers advertising their “must see” performances. Amateur critics were passing on their take on the shows that they had already seen, providing the listener with recommendations, whether they were solicited or not!

Flamboyant, theatrical costumes were on display as performers zig-zagged through the gathering, narrowly avoiding the pints of lager and cocktails held by customers whose main goal was to enjoy themselves. All told, everyone was having a great time.

I have also been to a few shows but will refrain from adopting the mantle of a critic – only to say that The Fringe caters for all tastes and none!

One show that did catch my eye and which I have resolved to see is one called Dreamgirl by Karen Houge, who told me about her experiences as she followed a group of Syrian refugees from their home to Germany, some ten years ago.

The small group left from Damascus for Turkey where they chartered a small boat, paying £2000 each, to take them to Greece. From there they travelled on a ten-day journey through North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary and Austria and finally Germany, where they have carved out a new life for themselves and where they have all found legitimate employment.

She told me that they were constantly on the move by train, bus, taxi or on foot and said that local people were generally sympathetic and were aware of their reasons for their journey. She said that being a white, blonde, Norwegian woman, she was treated with respect by the authorities but that all changed when she went “undercover” once, as a Muslim woman, when her treatment became decidedly more disrespectful.

She was at great pains to point out that the refugees wanted to start a new life in the country of their destination and that they wanted to work and become valued members of their new community. They did not want to sit back and accept monetary benefits but to find stability and employment and pay taxes so they could contribute to society.

Karen said that her play conveyed a message of hope and that we must not succumb to propaganda that all immigrants are criminals and freeloaders as they seek to drive a wedge between “them and us.” She repeated the maxim that “there is more to unite us than divide us”.

Dreamgirl tells of her personal memories of that journey with the refugees. Must See Theatre said that “you will walk away with a renewed hope for humanity” with InReview giving it five stars and describing it as “a profound, playful and compelling hour”.