Why summer isn’t the time to hit pause on your child’s hobbies

When the final school bell rings and backpacks are slung into the corner for the summer, it’s tempting to let everything go on pause – routines, schedules and even those beloved after-school activities. After all, kids deserve a break … right?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course they do. But a break from the school grind doesn’t have to mean a break from structure, creativity or learning. In fact, some of the best developmental gains happen over the summer – when kids have the space to explore their interests, fuel their passions and build skills without the pressure of grades or timetables.

At Code Ninjas, the kids coding specialists, VP of Education Edward Kim has seen first-hand how powerful summer activities can be – especially when they build on what a child already loves doing during the school year. Here, he explains why pressing pause on your child’s usual hobbies over the summer might do more harm than good – and how the right activities can help them thrive all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer learning doesn’t need to look like school

Summer camps and workshops – especially ones tailored to a child’s interests – offer short, focused bursts of creativity and learning

Kids crave freedom in the summer – and rightly so! But freedom doesn’t have to mean boredom. Once the initial thrill of no school wears off (and it usually wears off quicker than expected), most children start looking for something to engage their curiosity and energy. That’s where play-based, hands-on activities come in.

Summer camps and workshops – especially ones tailored to a child’s interests – offer short, focused bursts of creativity and learning. Whether it’s building a game, learning to code or collaborating on a project, these experiences feel more like fun than school – while still delivering lasting developmental benefits.

The “summer slide” is real – but preventable

We’ve all heard of the “summer slide” – the learning dip that can happen during long school breaks. But it’s not just test scores that take a hit. Confidence, curiosity and critical thinking can all wane when kids don’t get opportunities to challenge themselves.

Engaging activities like coding keep those mental muscles active. From problem-solving and debugging to working with peers on a shared goal, kids stay sharp without feeling like they’re back in the classroom. It’s learning in disguise – and it works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consistency is comforting – and empowering

Then there’s the value of consistency. While a few slow mornings are well-earned, sticking with a regular hobby over the holidays gives kids a sense of purpose and progress. It tells them: this thing you love? It matters – even when school’s out.

At Code Ninjas, we see returning students thrive over summer. Freed from the usual school-year constraints, they dive deeper, get more creative and often become the mentors for those just starting out.

And for those who are new to coding or simply want to try something different during the break, Code Ninjas’ summer camps – running in selected centres across the UK – are a brilliant way to explore a new skill in a fun, relaxed setting. Whether it’s game building, robotics or animation, camps are designed to suit all experience levels. Who knows – by the time September rolls around, your child might have discovered a brand-new passion they want to keep pursuing.

So, should you pause everything this summer?

Absolutely not – but that doesn’t mean packing the calendar full either. Summer is the ideal time to let your child’s interests lead the way. Maybe they want to build the app they didn’t have time for during term time, or master a new skill they’ve just discovered. You don’t need to do it all. Just keeping that spark going is enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer is a time to relax, yes – but it’s also a time to grow. And with the right activities, it can be a time your child looks back on not just as a holiday, but as the season they discovered what they love.