Residents who live on an Edinburgh street which was named among the most expensive in the UK to buy a property have said they are ‘bemused’ to see it top the Scotland list.

Last week The Times revealed its annual list of the UK's most expensive streets in 2025, using data from Rightmove to compile the report. The report found Edinburgh's Manor Place to be the most expensive street in Scotland where the average home will set you back £820,385.

The newspaper said: “Manor Place is a classical terrace in the heart of the West End of the city, containing several townhouses in the shadow of St Mary’s Cathedral. It was designed in 1814 and then built between 1824-1825 by Robert Brown on land owned by Sir Patrick Walker.”

Edinburgh's Manor Place was named as the most expensive street in Scotland

But on hearing the news, it became evident that residents on the street were surprised they lived on the country’s most expensive street.

One man, who has a specialist knowledge in the property market, said he did not believe the news. He said: “I don't consider this to be the most expensive street in Edinburgh at all. I think if people have come to that conclusion from looking at figures, they're taking a very small sample.

“Yes, it is a nice place to be. It ought to be popular due to its location, but I would say from my knowledge of the property market, it is not the most expensive street in Edinburgh, I think it's a blip in statistics. One or two properties may have changed hands for quite a bit of money, but there are more expensive streets in Scotland.”

Irene Drummond, who has lived in Moray Place for nearly 25 years also said she ‘can’t believe it’s true’. She said: “It’s a lovely area, we have the cathedral on our doorstep, you can walk to the tram, you can walk to the station, you can get to anywhere in the heart of the city. I think the West End's better than just about anyone else in my opinion.

“We’ve also got fantastic neighbours of all ages and it’s a really nice mix of people. We have a family below us, a young couple above us and an elderly neighbour is amazing.”

The concert singer, who has represented Scotland in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, added: “I don’t think it’s a big deal but I can't believe it's true, I really can't. Out of all the streets in Edinburgh there must be other streets with private gardens etc that are more expensive.”

One resident, who moved in to a Manor Place property in 2012, said she was ‘slightly bemused’ on hearing the news. She said: “I’d imagine living here is the same as living in most of central Edinburgh. It's a lovely beautiful place to live, people are friendly and it's very nice having a Cathedral across the street.

“Our house was used as an office before and I believe most of the buildings here were offices but have slowly been converted to residential homes over the last 10 years. It used to be dead after five o'clock whereas now it's there are a lot more residents – but it’s still very quiet.”

A couple who moved to the street from London in 2023 said: “We were enchanted when we first saw the street because we loved the Georgian architecture and it's quiet and convenient, with all the shops and amenities are within walking distance.

“We were surprised to hear it was the most expensive street to be honest because there are much posher areas of Edinburgh in our opinion. There are a lot of these places in my mind, that would be more expensive than here. But we'll take it.”

Another resident who was surprised by the news and has lived in the street for 22 years said: “I like the convenience of the place and like the fact that more recently it has become quieter with the road being blocked off in the middle. I'm getting on a bit in life so I can walk to Shandwick Place and get most things I need there so it's very convenient for me.”