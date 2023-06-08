150 faces of Edinburgh: 15 of the most famous people from Ronnie Corbett to Sam Heughan

Here are some of the most famous and influential people from the Capital.
The Edinburgh Evening News is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, we’re naming the city’s most famous faces. We'll be looking at 150 lauded musicians, actors, writers, local heroes and more, who have earned a place in history – not just in Edinburgh, but across the world. We’ve already honoured some big names, from Gavin Hastings to JK Rowling. Going in alphabetical order, here are the most famous faces from Edinburgh starting with R and S.
1. Rory Bremner
Comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner is best known for And There's More, Spitting Image, Now – Something Else as well as Bremner, Bird and Fortune. He was a regular on the show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and had a spot as team captain on Mock The Week. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images Photo: Chris Jackson
2. Ruth Davidson
Baroness Ruth Davidson served as an MSP from 2011 to 2021. The Tory peer led the Scottish Conservative Party from 2011 to 2019 and in the Scottish Parliament from 2020 to 2021. She worked with mental health charity the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) during her time in politics inspired by her personal experience of depression. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Robin Cook
Robin Cook was a Scottish Labour politician and Shadow Foreign Secretary. He served as Leader of the House of Commons from 2001 until 2003. He studied at the University of Edinburgh before being elected as the Member of Parliament for Edinburgh Central in 1974. Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Steve Eason
4. Sam Downie
Sam Downie Photo: Contributed