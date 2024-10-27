16 of the most mispronounced Edinburgh place and street names according to our readers

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 04:44 GMT

Edinburgh is full of places and streets with names that confuse visitors when they come to stay.

We asked our readers for the most mispronounced place in Edinburgh and they didn’t disappoint, with some obvious submissions like Cockburn Street and Edinburgh itself, but a German person’s take on Restalrig – Reezl-stag – really takes the biscuit.

Princes Street and Calton Hill are often mispronounced according to our readers, while people also appear to have a problem pronouncing Sciennes and Silverknowes. And, American tourists were accused of often calling the city ‘Edinbro’ and Holyrood ‘Holly-rood’.

Glen A Micheletti put forward this city centre street as the most mispronounced place in Edinburgh, as well as the city itself. He said: "From my festival busking days, Cockburn Street is one that comes to mind. Otherwise, it's Edinburgh."

1. Cockburn Street

1. Cockburn Street

Speaking about Frederick Street in the city centre, Christine Williamson said: "I once had an American lady ask me how to get to 'Fred Eric Street'."

2. Frederick Street

2. Frederick Street

Hayley Duncan revealed how one area got a bit lost in translation. She said: "I once had a German colleague who pronounced Restalrig - Reezl-stag."

3. Restalrig

3. Restalrig

Iain Douglas told this comical tale of an address mix-up in the shadows of Hibs' Easter Road Stadium. He said: "Reminds me of the cabbie's story about a passenger wanting to go to Albion Place. Arrived and she was confused with the address. After checking with the driver it was meant to be Albyn Place!"

4. Albion Place

4. Albion Place

