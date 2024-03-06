Armed Edinburgh police officers under fire after posing for selfie with TikTok sensation Tallia Storm
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two Edinburgh police officers have come under fire after pulling over during an armed patrol for a selfie with Tallia Storm.
According to the Scottish Sun, the officers spotted the TikTok star while driving along the Cowgate and jumped out of their vehicle to ask for a photo.
In footage published on Tallia's TikTok, one of the officers is seen with a weapon strapped to his leg as they smile for the camera while their patrol car is parked on double yellow lines.
A police insider told the Scottish Sun: “This was a head in the hands moment when the top brass saw this. This wasn’t some community day when you pose up with kids and let them sound the siren.
“They did this in a busy street in central Edinburgh while armed and dangerous. They could have done with some good PR but instead get these two cretins acting like star struck teenagers rather than professional lethal weapons. It’s gone down like a lead balloon.”
A Police Scotland Spokesperson told the Evening News: “We are aware of the video. A report has been submitted to our Professional Standards Department.”
Glasgow-born Taliia is a social media influence and singer who shot to fame at the age of 13 when she was discovered by Sir Elton John in 2012, landing a spot as the support act for his concert at Falkirk Stadium. In 2018, she was was the fifth most Googled act in the world in 2018, alongside Childish Gambino and Cardi B.