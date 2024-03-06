Armed Edinburgh police officers under fire after posing for selfie with TikTok sensation Tallia Storm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Edinburgh police officers have come under fire after pulling over during an armed patrol for a selfie with Tallia Storm.

According to the Scottish Sun, the officers spotted the TikTok star while driving along the Cowgate and jumped out of their vehicle to ask for a photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In footage published on Tallia's TikTok, one of the officers is seen with a weapon strapped to his leg as they smile for the camera while their patrol car is parked on double yellow lines.

Two Edinburgh police officers have come under fire after pulling over during an armed patrol for a selfie with Tallia Storm. Photos: Tallia Storm / TikTok

A police insider told the Scottish Sun: “This was a head in the hands moment when the top brass saw this. This wasn’t some community day when you pose up with kids and let them sound the siren.

“They did this in a busy street in central Edinburgh while armed and dangerous. They could have done with some good PR but instead get these two cretins acting like star struck teenagers rather than professional lethal weapons. It’s gone down like a lead balloon.”

A Police Scotland Spokesperson told the Evening News: “We are aware of the video. A report has been submitted to our Professional Standards Department.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad