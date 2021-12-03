Bomb disposal experts called to a hospital after patient came in with WWII mortar stuck in rectum

Army experts attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Wednesday morning amid fears the anti-tank round could be about to explode.

Staff were able to remove the object from the male patient before the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called.

The MoD told The Sun: “We can confirm an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Gloucestershire at the request of local police.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gloucestershire Royal Hospital

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "We can confirm that the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital yesterday.

"As with any incident involving munitions, the relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure that there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors at any time."