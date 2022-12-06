Christmas is just around the corner and there are a myriad of fun festive activities for people to enjoy.

Children may be enjoying a chocolate treat every morning in their advent calendars and many homes will be decorated with a Christmas tree.

Families flock to the Pantomime at this time of year and Christmas crackers are seen on most Christmas Day dinner tables.

Edinburgh Evening News readers share their special festive traditions.

Other festive traditions include cooking Christmas Dinner a day early on Christmas Eve, laying out milk and cookies for Santa Claus and drinking hot chocolate with Irish Cream Liquor.

But at Christmas families often have their own specific traditions that are special to their household.

Christmas can be a hard time for many who have lost loved ones which is why Donald J Makin has a special food related tradition at Christmas.

He said: “My partner lost her dad and he always played Daniel O’Donnell along with having sausages for breakfast.

“That’s why I play a bit of Daniel and we have sausages.”

Paul Thomson has another food related tradition, he said: “Fried chicken on Christmas Eve.”

He also has a tradition in which he has to place an application to be one of Santa’s helpers under the Christmas tree.

Every family has different traditions specific to their households.

“It had to go under the tree every year for 10 years, it has been 14 years now and I’m still not an elf.”

Christmas is a time for family and friends, Mac Maclntyre shared his Christmas Day routine.

He said: “We are quite lucky, all of our boys live close to home.

“We gather at about 10am to 11am for a brunch of sausage and apple bread cake, then off to open gifts.

“Then the grand kids all go and play.

“Later we all watch a movie after feasting on a turkey.”

It is not unusual for people to enjoy a tipple or two at Christmas, Lee Anderson said: “Mine is usually to have a few drinks and start arguing and fighting, a great Christmas tradition.”