Congratulations for Midlothian Duke of Edinburgh's Award winners

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Ellen Scott, has congratulated the more than 100 Midlothian young people who have completed the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards this year.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) is open to any young person aged 14-24 and is structured into three levels of award which increase in challenge and duration - Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

During 2024/25, 18 young people received the Gold Award, 16 young people received the Silver Award and 75 young people received the Bronze Award.

They are divided into different aspects including Volunteering in the community; Physical – improving in an area of sport, dance or fitness activities; Skills – developing practical and social skills and personal interests and Expedition – planning and completing an adventurous trip nationally or abroad.

At Gold level, participants must also complete an additional fifth Residential section, which involves staying and working away from home for five days, with involvement in a shared activity.

Gold Award holders have the opportunity to receive their awards at either Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

As part of Midlothian Council’s provision of the DofE Award, its Communities, Lifelong Learning and Employability service (CLLE) delivers the programme free to all, with the expedition element often taking place either in the Pentlands or Fife.

CLLE supports participants with resources, transport, food, clothing, footwear and expedition costs.

Education Scotland recognised recently how CLLE’s provision of the Duke of Edinburgh Award is helping to increase access to participating, including for young people with additional support needs.

Ms Scott, said: “Congratulations to all the young people who have achieved their Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards this year. The programme equips participants with invaluable skills for life, from teamwork and resilience to leadership and confidence.

"I’m proud of how our Communities, Lifelong Learning and Employability service is helping to increase participation by offering vital support to ensure every young person has the opportunity to take part.”