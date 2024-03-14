Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ghostly figure has been captured on camera at the home of a TV psychic who bought a ‘creepy’ doll in Edinburgh.

As reported in the Evening News, the toy terrified shoppers after it went on display in a charity store in Morningside last week, with dozens of locals saying it would give them nightmares.

The doll, named Annabelle, was later bought by Deborah Davies, the star of Unexplained: Caught on Camera, who paid £200 for it from the St Columba's Hospice shop. After it arrived at her home in Cheshire, the celebrity medium hosted a live stream, during which several viewers claimed to have seen a ghost lurking behind a door in the background.

“My followers on my live stream kept saying there was something peeping round the door,” said Deborah, who shared the eerie image with us.

It comes after the Real Housewives of Cheshire star told the Evening News she believes an old spirit who lost a child has attached themselves to the doll. Deborah also sent chills down our spine when told us she'd heard the doll laughing behind her back, just hours after it was delivered to her home.

“To be honest, I think before the doll went into that charity shop it was probably absolutely fine – but I do feel there is something that is attached to this doll now,” she said on Monday. “I think this is an old spirit from the area where that charity shop is… an old spirit who lost a child who looked like that doll.

“I was just on the phone to my daughter, and I said ‘do you know what’s funny about it? Why does it have hair like grandma? She laughed and I laughed, and then I heard ‘heh he heh’. A little giggle [from the doll]. It was very faint, but I heard it.”