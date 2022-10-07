Cruden Building wins £13.96m contract to deliver new affordable homes in Mayfield

The neighbourhood will include a toddler play park, a public art area with seating and bright, natural plants and greenery. A range of energy-efficient homes are being developed, including modern cottage flats and spacious two-bed, three-bed and four-bed houses.

Minimising the projects’ environmental impact, each home will be fitted with an air source heat pump.

The heat pumps will replace outdated energy sources such as traditional gas heating and will be fitted alongside photovoltaic panels, which convert thermal energy into electricity, to reduce carbon emissions within the development.

An artist's impression of the new homes.

The large-scale brownfield site on which the new development is being built was previously home to Bryans Primary School prior to its demolition.

Work is set to begin in October 2022 and completion of the development is expected by Summer 2024.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building, said: “As we continue to bridge the gap for affordable homes in Scotland, it’s exciting to be a part of this large-scale project and increase the availability of innovative living spaces for the people of Midlothian.

“We’re committed to ensuring that local families and individuals can enjoy new homes which don’t only fulfill, but surpass, their everyday needs. This mixed development will not only provide functionality and modern living, but it will enhance the wider community by creating an engaging space for residents to come together and enjoy.”

Councillor Stuart McKenzie, Midlothian Cabinet Member with responsibility for Housing said: “We have seen great progress in our local area, with the earlier phases of development for our 265 homes already well underway with Cruden Building.