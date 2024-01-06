With the New Year of 2024 just days old, we’ve taken a look at what we can look forward to in Edinburgh this year.
1. Taylor Swift
American pop sensation Taylor Swift brings her The Eras Tour to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium for three sold out nights, June 7, 8 and 9. All shows will feature support from special guest Paramore. Photo: Lisa Ferguson and PA
2. The Euros
Thousands of Tartan Army foot soldiers are expected in Germany this summer to watch Steve Clarke's team take on the best European nations at Euro 24, including a mouth-watering clash with the hosts in Munich for the tournament's opening match on June 14. And for those unable to make it to the matches, there are plenty of great Edinburgh pub's to watch Scotland win their first major football honour. Well, you never know. Photo: John Devlin
3. Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024
Thousands of performers from across the world will be in the Scottish Capital again this August, 2-26, for the world's biggest arts festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which hosts thousands of shows and will mark the event's 76th year. Yes, it's harder to get across town and use pubic transport during the month-long festival, but we are so lucky to have so much to see and do every year on our doorstep. The real problem is trying to find the time to catch all the shows you want to see! Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty
4. Musicals
A host of big-name musicals are coming to Edinburgh this year. Shrek is on at the Playhouse January 21-27 and the Wizard of Oz is also on at the Greenside Place theatre February 13-17. The multi award-winning Hamilton is on at the Festival Theatre from February 28 until April 27. Pretty Woman, starring Amber Davies, Oliver Savile and Ore Oduba is on at the Playhouse, April 2-13. Grease the Musical is also on at the Playhouse, running from June 25-29. Bonnie & Clyde the Musical takes centre stage at the Festival Theatre July 2-6. The controversial Book of Mormon tour comes to the Playhouse from October 15 until November 2. And the Trotters are in town for the Only Fools and Horses musical at the Playhouse November 5-9. Hamilton producer Sir Cameron Macintosh and CEO of Capital Theatres, who runs the Festival Theatre, Fiona Gibson are pictured above. Photo: LISA FERGUSON