4 . Musicals

A host of big-name musicals are coming to Edinburgh this year. Shrek is on at the Playhouse January 21-27 and the Wizard of Oz is also on at the Greenside Place theatre February 13-17. The multi award-winning Hamilton is on at the Festival Theatre from February 28 until April 27. Pretty Woman, starring Amber Davies, Oliver Savile and Ore Oduba is on at the Playhouse, April 2-13. Grease the Musical is also on at the Playhouse, running from June 25-29. Bonnie & Clyde the Musical takes centre stage at the Festival Theatre July 2-6. The controversial Book of Mormon tour comes to the Playhouse from October 15 until November 2. And the Trotters are in town for the Only Fools and Horses musical at the Playhouse November 5-9. Hamilton producer Sir Cameron Macintosh and CEO of Capital Theatres, who runs the Festival Theatre, Fiona Gibson are pictured above. Photo: LISA FERGUSON