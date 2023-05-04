A group of local artists in studios in two large historic buildings in Edinburgh are furious after being told they will be shut down due to soaring bills.

Tenants of the studios, on West Park Place in Dalry, said building managers Working Artists Studio Provision Scotland (WASPS) claimed they would be forced to sell the studios due to escalating maintenance costs. Residents, artists and community groups are now fighting to save the studios branding the proposed closure ‘unthinkable’ and have started a campaign backed by local councillors.

The studios previously owned by Edinburgh council are currently home to around 40 local artists and creative businesses housed in two large industrial buildings. Tenants were first notified of the possible closure in a letter issued by the building owners in January 2023.

Artists and businesses are fighting the proposed closure

Multi-media artist Jill Martin Boualaxai is based in the studios. She said: “When the building was bought by WASPS in 2021, we understood it was under the proviso it remained as an art space. After years of uncertainty, it was such a relief to feel safe and secure. We were also told the studios would be renovated. For us to now be threatened with eviction less than two years later feels underhand. There appears to be little regard for the challenges we already face where funding, commissions and sales of work are so tough to secure. The suggestion that our studios could be sold from under us has caused a lot of anger, stress and anxiety within our community.”

Katriona Gillespie, chair of local arts group Gorgie Collective, said: “Gorgie-Dalry is already one of the most culturally disengaged areas of the whole city and we have been historically under-resourced in the arts. We do not receive our fair share of cultural funding and these studios are one of the only assets we have in the area that actually supports the livelihoods of local artists. It is unthinkable that they should be closed and we are appealing to our local representatives to support the campaign to save the studios.”

Sighthill-Gorgie councillor Dan Heap said: “A number of local artists and residents have been in touch with me asking for my help to keep the studios open. Gorgie-Dalry has limited cultural provision as it is, so the possible closure of these studios is deeply concerning. I have raised this issue at the council’s culture and communities committee as an emergency motion and will be speaking at the committee next week to push the council to do what it can to ensure the continued operation of the studios and provide additional resources for local artists in my area.”