Edinburgh residents have said they are unable to open their windows due to the smell coming from uncollected rubbish in the city.

One tenant who lives at Port Hamilton, near Fountainbridge, said the piles of rubbish, which haven’t been collected in two weeks, are “beyond shocking”. The woman, who asked not to be named, added that there are growing fears among residents of the risk to public health, as the mounting mess is attracting mosquitoes, pigeons, seagulls and rats.

The resident said: “I can’t open my bedroom window as it overlooks where the bins are and the smell is so bad. Mosquitoes are swarming around it. I’ve lived here for 13 years and never seen the state of the bins or the street like this. It is beyond shocking. Now it has been nearly two weeks since the rubbish was collected. It’s normally twice a week. In this heat they really have to deal with it.

Rubbish has mounted up in bins at Port Hamilton, Edinburgh

"It’s not good for our health. I’m freaking out with all these insects and rodents around my house. The bins are near the entrance. They are all overflowing and it’s a horrible mess, right along the street. It’s the first time I’ve seen mosquitoes in my house. In this weather I fear it’s going to get worse. We have children in the building and people with allergies and health issues. I’ve got asthma. This is really upsetting and it needs to be dealt with quickly.”

With all the bins on the street overflowing, residents are worried about the effect the hot weather will have and said they now have nowhere else to put rubbish. It comes as Edinburgh has been experiencing some of its hottest temperatures of the year so far, while the UK has been gripped by a heatwave.

Residents have contacted the council to complain but said, as of Thursday afternoon, they have so far had no response. Edinburgh council has been contacted for comment.

