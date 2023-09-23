1 . Starbank Park

Starbank Park in Trinity is a stunning walled garden, a ‘Victorian Park’ which has been restored to its former glory by the active Friends of Starbank Park group, with some pollinator-friendly planting along the way. Central to the park's design and history is Stabank House, once the home of the Victorian Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone’s aunt and uncle. The house was bought in 1891 by Leith Town Council and was a museum from 1920 to 1931, but is now a private house again. The Friends - who celebrate their 10th anniversary this year - use the side building where the history of the park is on display. It won ‘Best Neighbourhood Park UK’ in 2018 and in 2021 Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the park with Fields in Trust and planted an apple tree. Doors Open weekend will see a harvest display and guided tours, children’s crafts, chalk drawing and a planting demonstration as well as a history display and talk. Open: Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, 10am - 4pm Photo: Scottish Civic Trust