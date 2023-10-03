News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Love Island star Jay Younger rushed to hospital after suffering horror injury at gym

The Love Island star suffered a major rupture in his pec and was taken to hospital
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
Edinburgh-born Love Island star Jay Younger has been rushed to hospital after he suffered a freak accident at the gym.

The 29-year-old, who took part in the eighth season of the ITV2 dating show, had to get his pec reattached after a training session went wrong.

Jay, whose grandfather was legendary Hibs and Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Younger, took to social media to share a selfie from his hospital bed.

Edinburgh-born Love Island star Jay Younger has been rushed to hospital after he suffered a freak accident at the gym.

In the photo, he could be seen with a large dressing on his armpit and his arm in a sling. He seemed in good spirits, though, and gave a thumbs up to the camera with a big smile on his face.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “My pec has been reattached after I tore it during a training sesh. Jeezy peeps man :).

“I'll be back at it after a bit of rehab,” he added.

Following Jay’s post, lots of fans shared messages of support for the reality star. Fellow Love Islander Chuggs Wallis also pitched in, saying: “Ahh mate, wishing u a speedy recovery.”

After he was evicted from Majorca's most famous villa on 11 July last year, Jay, who studied economics at Heriot-Watt University, revealed that his future plans included returning to work as an investment analyst in Edinburgh and pursuing social media opportunities.

Speaking to the Evening News, he said: “It’s an exciting time, it’s something I have never experienced. I’m so grateful.”

