Edinburgh missing: 27-year-old man found safe and well after family voiced concern for his welfare

Police thank everyone who shared their appeal for information

By Ian Swanson
Published 11th May 2023, 18:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 18:32 BST

A 27-year-old man who was reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.

Taylor Gray had been missing for two weeks and his family were growing concerned for his welfare. Police issued an appeal for information to help trace him.

Now Police Scotland Edinburgh has posted on Twitter to say he has been found. The message said: “Taylor Gray, 27, who was reported missing, has been traced safe and well. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”

Edinburgh man Taylor Gray, 27, has been traced safe and well after he was reported missing by his family.Edinburgh man Taylor Gray, 27, has been traced safe and well after he was reported missing by his family.
