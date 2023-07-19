An urgent search has been launched for a 34-year-old woman missing from Leith.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Shirley Robertson who was last seen entering a large black vehicle in Leith around 3am on Wednesday, 19 July, 2023.

Officers believe she may be in the Falkirk area.

Shirley is described as 5ft 3ins in height, of slim build and has long, wavy brown hair with red highlights.

Inspector David Snowdon said: “We have growing concerns for Shirley’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Shirley or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”