News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Edinburgh missing person: Police say growing concern for Shirley Robertson last seen in Leith on Wednesday

Growing concerns for the welfare of the woman who was last seen getting into a car in Leith.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

An urgent search has been launched for a 34-year-old woman missing from Leith.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Shirley Robertson who was last seen entering a large black vehicle in Leith around 3am on Wednesday, 19 July, 2023.

Officers believe she may be in the Falkirk area.

The 34-year-old was last seen in LeithThe 34-year-old was last seen in Leith
The 34-year-old was last seen in Leith
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shirley is described as 5ft 3ins in height, of slim build and has long, wavy brown hair with red highlights.

Inspector David Snowdon said: “We have growing concerns for Shirley’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Shirley or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0769 of 19 July.

Edinburgh woman devastated after dog dies in ‘poisoning’ from substance on grass in popular park

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceDavid SnowdonFalkirk