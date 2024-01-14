Daniel was last seen seven days ago.

Police have issued a renewed appeal to help trace Daniel Fraser last seen a week ago.

Concerns are growing for the 35-year-old, from the Drylaw area of Edinburgh, who was last seen walking alone in the High Street area of Musselburgh on at around 1.30am on Sunday, 7 January, 2024.

Daniel was reported missing on Thursday, 11 January, 2024 after concerns were raised that he had not been in touch with family or friends.

Daniel Fraser was last seen in Musselburgh

Officers confirmed on Sunday that the most recent sighting of Daniel was in the Goose Green Place area of Musselburgh a short time later on Sunday, 7 January, 2024.

An extensive search is underway for Daniel who is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short, light-brown hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey, long-sleeved jumper with a white t-shirt underneath, dark-coloured jeans and black trainers with blue detailing.

Inspector Craig Sandbach said: "It is unusual for Daniel not to be in touch with anyone and we are concerned about him.

"From our enquiries, we now know the last sighting of Daniel was on his own in the Goose Green Place area of Musselburgh at around 1.35am on Sunday, 7 January, 2024.

"We have significant resources dedicated to this enquiry and we are urging the public to come forward with any information relating to his whereabouts.

"If you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching his description? I'm particularly keen to speak to any taxi drivers who may have been in the area at the time.

"If anyone has seen Daniel, or has any information as to his present whereabouts, please contact police. I would also urge people who live in the area to check outbuildings and sheds."